Kaskade & deadmau5 Release Anthemic New Kx5 Single “Escape” Featuring Hayla

Kx5, or the duo made up of Kaskade and deadmau5, has come back to fans after six years with the new single “Escape,” which features electronic dance music artist Hayla.

The song is about running away with a loved one, someone whose “soul [is] so in touch with yours tonight.” Hayla sings to listeners, or perhaps to her lover, and asks: “What if I escape with you?” The song is all about the excitement of the prospect rather than the physical act of running away, which suggests that running away is unrealistic.

It may be unlikely to happen, but Hayla sings that “the unknown, the unknown’s/pulling me.”

The song may even be referencing Queen’s famed “Bohemian Rhapsody” with the following lyric: “Is it real, is it just a fantasy?” Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s longtime lover Jim Hutton has said that “‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ WAS Freddie’s confessional.” If that’s the case, the song may be holding an underlying discussion of the stigmatization and difficulty of being in a gay relationship or identifying as LGBTQIA+.

Kx5 will make their live performance debut at EDC Las Vegas this May.

Fans can listen to the exciting new single below.