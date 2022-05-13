Spiritbox Team Up With DJ Illenium On Dynamic New Track “Shivering”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 13th, 2022 - 9:03 PM

The Canadian metalcore act Spiritbox have teamed up with the producer and DJ Illenium on a new song titled “Shivering.” The release of the new track follows not long after the release of Illenium’s remix of Nirvana’s classic track “Something in The Way.”

The collaboration of Spiritbox and Illenium presents itself as an opportunity to see an exciting fusion of styles, allowing the artists to combine the metalcore sound of Spiritbox with the Dance and Electronic sound of Illenium. However, while Spiritbox are known for their metalcore style, they have not been strangers to the introduction of electronic elements in their music, as demonstrated in their debut album Eternal Blue.

Throughout “Shivering,” we hear a variety of moods and changes in intensity, offering shining moments of softness and beauty as well as moments of hard-hitting drops at full power. Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante’s renowned versatility as both a clean singer and harsh vocalist lends itself well on this incredibly dynamic track, allowing the softer moments in the song to showcase LaPlante’s softer vocals, while allowing the drops and intense moments to show off her roaring growls.

Loudwire quotes LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer as explaining that “Watching Illenium work and create on the spot was such an amazing thing to witness and be a part of. It was an honor working with him, and we appreciate his willingness to push boundaries, and use his influence to bring metal to the masses.” Illenium, describing his reason for the collaboration, explained that “Spiritbox has been one of my favorite bands for a minute and being able to work with them has been a dream.” The artist went on to describe this new collaborative track as “one of my favorite songs I’ve been a part of.”

Listen to “Shivering” below.

Spiritbox has recently embarked on a North American tour in early 2022 with Underoath and Every Time I Die.