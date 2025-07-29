FKA Twigs Shares New Song “Perfect Stranger” Entirely In Simlish

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2025 - 5:48 PM

Today, sparks are flying in the new music video for “Perfect Stranger” performed by and starring Grammy Award and Brit Awards-nominated artist, FKA Twigs as a Sim. The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack’s world of Innigreen becomes a whirlwind of enchantment as FKA Twigs’ Sim flutters through town as the resident matchmaker and bringing together five likely and unlikely couples during her escapades and maybe even running into Mother Nature and Spruce Almighty themselves.

According ea.com, Mother Nature has a fairy interesting proposition, should people choose to accept it. With her guidance, Sims can become the Fairy they were destined to be and once they complete their transformation, they will have the choice to flutter down two fairy different paths.

Then there is the Harmonious Fairy, which is a benevolent winged helper who wants to help other living things find health and balance. The Discordant Fairy is a flying mischief-maker that enjoys stirring up a little chaos and making everyday life harder for the Sims around them. The Fairy Path is yours to fly with wings to match.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat