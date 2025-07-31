Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum Announces New Collaborative Album Giant Opening Mouth On The Ground With Arrington De Dionyso For August 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 5:53 PM

According to stereogum.com, Mount Eerie released his most recent album, Night Palace, last fall but the artist‘s new project is not being released under Mount Eerie or his former moniker the Microphones. Instead, the album is a collaboration with experimental Olympia artist Arrington de Dionyso. Eerie posted a trailer for the new album, which is called Giant Opening Mouth On The Ground, that is slated for release next week.

The trailer opens with low reverberating buzz. It sort of sounds like a mosquito playing the trombone or maybe an alphorn drowning. The ditty has a long and ominous sound that does not have much visual going on either. The music is also slightly and shaky videocamera zooms in on a big gong, which is probably what makes the smashing sound.

The music does make sense in terms of working with de Dionyso because on his Bandcamp page, de Dionyso’s music is described as “shamanic seance meets rock and roll ecstasy.” That means the music leaves a lot of the imagination for the listeners.