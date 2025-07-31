Elton John Joins Spinal Tap On New Version Of “Stonehenge”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2025 - 1:33 PM

The fictitious heavy metal band Spinal Tap has team up with music artist Elton John for an epic re-recording of the band’s classic cut, “Stonehenge,” which was released today through Interscope Records. The song looms large in Tap lore thanks to a prop gaffe captured in the first movie, where the band ordered an 18-foot high version of the monument but instead received an 18-inch one.

Spinal Tap has performed the song many times since, with rocks of various sizes and Tufnel even appeared on NatGeo’s 2008 Stonehenge: Decoded special to share his theories about the mysterious megaliths. For the new recording of the song, John brings his most arena-sized vocals to the mix, lording over shredding guitar, swirling synths, pounding drums, shrill pan pipes and a full-band medieval jam session. Tufnel still holds down the eerie spoken parts.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, will be out on September 12, to coincide with the film’s theatrical release. The 13-track set includes nine brand new songs and four reinvented favorites featuring additional guests Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.