Mark Ronson Shares Soundtrack to New Docuseries Featuring Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and More

Today, Mark Ronson releases an accompanying soundtrack with his six-part docuseries “Watching The Sound With Mark Ronson” that can now be seen on Apple TV+. The docuseries explores technology in music with Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock, Mike D from Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Through episode the audience will follow Ronson as he uncovers stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find music. Ronson explores how music combines with artistry and technology while talking to music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock, Mike D from Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, while exploring how these tools have helped artists get where they are now.

After an episode finishes, Ronson creates and shares a piece of original music that has been made with groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synthesizers, auto-tune, drum machines, sampling and distortions.

This docuseries is joined by dozens of other shows including “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” “Beastie Boys Story,” “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You” and recently announced “Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong.”

Tracklisting:

1) AUTOTUNE

“Show Me” by Mark Ronson

2) SAMPLING

“Why Would I Stop” by DJ Premier ft. Wale

3) REVERB

“One Life” by Mark Ronson ft. Diana Gordon & Jónsi

4) SYNTH

“I Know Time (Is Calling)” by Mark Ronson ft. Paul McCartney & Gary Numan

5) DRUM MACHINE

“You’ll Go Crazy” by Mark Ronson ft. King Princess

6) DISTORTION

“Do You Do You Know” by Mark Ronson ft. Santigold & Kathleen Hanna

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister