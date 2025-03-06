deadmau5’s Music Catalogue Reportedly Sold For $55 Million

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 6:52 PM

According to nme.com, Deadmau5 has reportedly received a massive deal for his recorded music catalogue. The DJ and producer has reportedly reached a deal with Create Music Group for his recorded music catalogue, which spans over 4,000 releases, for a whopping U.S. $55 million. According to a Billboard Pro, the deal includes the publishing and master recordings of the artist’s 4,000-song catalogue, as well as his Mau5trap record label. The deal also includes interest in future releases from Deadmau5 as well as the label.

Jonathan Strauss, co-founder/CEO of Create Music Group, said in a statement per Billboard: “Now, as the stewards of Deadmau5 and Mau5trap’s legendary catalog, we inherit a legacy that changed music forever. Joel’s influence reaches far beyond sound and his mastery bridges music, gaming, and technology, inspiring a new generation to think bigger. This is more than an acquisition; it’s a responsibility.”

Deadmau5 is now the latest high-profile musician to have sold their music catalogue in recent times. Just last month, it was reported that Red Hot Chili Peppers were seeking to sell their recorded music catalogue for U.S. $350 million. Sources claim they may have already locked in a deal with Warner for the masters catalogue although this has yet to be confirmed.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin