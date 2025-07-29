The Antlers Announce New Album Blight For October 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Carnage”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 29th, 2025 - 1:23 PM

The Antlers, the beloved band and recording project of Peter Silberman, have announced their eagerly awaited new album, Blight, will be arriving through Transgressive Records on October 10. This is The Antlers’ first new studio album in over four years. Blight was recorded over the course of a few years, with the lion’s share tracked and produced in Silberman’s home studio in upstate New York, a compact outbuilding perched at the edge of a neighbor’s sprawling hayfield.

And in a sense, Blight does feel like science fiction, sounding as if it were delivered from the near future. The album is a work of meticulous world-building, teeming with ear candy and surprising stylistic shifts. While many songs begin with sparse elements, which is a fingerpicked guitar, hypnotic organ stabs or a nimble piano melody, they rarely remain tethered to their foundations.

Blight is heralded by the premiere of the volatile “Carnage,” which is available on all digital services now. A roadkill murder ballad that lurks in a brooding crawl before erupting into full-band maelstrom, the track sees singer-songwriter-guitarist- producer Silberman’s roaring Telecaster swarming around longtime collaborator Michael Lerner’s cacophonous drumming, harnessing an energy the band has long conjured in a live setting but until now never put to tape.

Blight Tracklist