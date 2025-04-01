The Antlers & Okkervil River Announce Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 1st, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Indie rock bands The Antlers and Okkervil River officially announced their summer 2025 collaborative tour. The two bands will embark on June 10 in Amherst, MA, and end on June 23 in Nashville, TN. They will be hitting major cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Jersey City, and many more, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

This will be the band’s second co-headline tour. The Antlers, best known for their emotional and atmospheric sound, are best known for their 2009 album Hospice. The band continues to evolve its sound and experiment.

The Okkervil River, led by Will Sheff, dedicates its sound to a more literary approach through storytelling and folk-rock instrumentation. They are best known for their sixth studio album, I Am Very Far, which peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200.

THE ANTLERS / OKKERVIL RIVER: 2025 TOUR DATES

June 10 • Amherst, MA • The Drake

June 11 • Fairfield, CT • The Warehouse

June 12 • Jersey City, NJ • White Eagle Hall

June 13 • Baltimore, MD • Ottobar

June 14 • Durham, NC • Motorco Music Hall

June 16 • Asheville, NC • The Grey Eagle

June 17 • Atlanta, GA • Terminal West

June 19 • Houston, TX • White Oak Music Hall

June 20 • Austin, TX • Mohawk

June 21 • Dallas, TX • The Studio at the Factory

June 22 • Little Rock, AR • Revolution Music Room

June 23 • Nashville, TN • The Basement East

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat





