The Antlers Enjoy A Day In The Park In New Music Video For “Just One Sec”

New York rock band The Antlers have released a music video for their song, “Just One Sec” earlier this week. The song is from the group’s upcoming album Green To Gold which is due out on March 26 via ANTI-.

Green To Gold is the band’s first album release in nearly seven years. The new song and video follows the drop of the group’s lead singles “It Is What It Is” and “Wheels Roll Home.”

The music video was directed and edited by directors Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup. The video also features world-renowned Contemporary dancers Bobbi-Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.

The video shows a couple played by Smith and Schraiber, walking through a meadow and dancing to the tune. Their dance tells the story of escaping reality with your love and being free, the theme that Silberman explained the group wanted to achieve.

Check out the video below.

The song is airy, calming and in a sense, romantic as it talks about just getting away from the hustle and bustle of life for a moment with the one(s) you love. The guitar in the background almost pierce the heart strings a bit as it adds the emotion to the song.

The new album is different from the group’s past albums as the songs on Green to Gold are not derivative of personal human experiences. “Most of the songs on Green to Gold are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner. It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening,” Silberman shared in the press release.

Prior to working on their newest project, Silberman went solo back in 2017 and created his solo album Impermanence. The album was a mixture of folk, acoustic and lo-fi rock and shared the theme of heartache.

Before their 2020 single releases, the last project the band dropped was Familiars. The album was released back in 2014 and consisted of songs like “Palace,” “Doppelgängers,” and “Hotel”.