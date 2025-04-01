mxdwn Music

Menu

The Antlers & Okkervil River Announce Summer 2025 Tour Dates

April 1st, 2025 - 4:54 PM

The Antlers & Okkervil River Announce Summer 2025 Tour Dates

The Blue Note Jazz Festival announces its official 2025 lineup with big headliners such as Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe. The crazy lineup features a blend of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and soul. The festival is said to take place from May 27 – July 2 at several venues throughout New York City. 

 

“Grace Jones & Janelle Monaé on June 9 at the Prospect Park Bandshell as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival; Branford Marsalis & Charles Lloydat Town Hall on June 28; Warren G with Chris Rob and a live band at Blue Note on June 16,” according to Brooklyn Vegan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Note New York (@bluenotenyc)

Blue Note Jazz Fest 2025
May 27 — James Moody 100th Birthday Celebration @ Sony Hall
May 29 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note
May 30 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note
May 31 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note
June 1 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note
June 1 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 1 — Chuck Prophet & Cumbia Shoes @ Sony Hall
June 2 — Infinity Song @ Blue Note
June 3 — Infinity Song @ Blue Note
June 6 — Emily King @ Blue Note
June 7 — “Forever Ray” [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 7 — Emily King @ Blue Note
June 7 — Louie Vega & The Elements Of Life @ Sony Hall
June 8 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 8 — Emily King @ Blue Note
June 9 — Brandee Younger @ Blue Note
June 9 — Grace Jones & Janelle Monaé @ Celebrate Brooklyn Prospect Park
June 10 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note
June 11 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note
June 11 — Santigold @ Sony Hall
June 12 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note
June 13 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note
June 13 — Spyro Gyra @ Sony Hall
June 14 — Strictly Sinatra [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 14 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note
June 14 — Rebirth Brass Brand @ Sony Hall
June 15 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 15 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note
June 15 — Gallant @ Sony Hall
June 16 — Warren G with Chris Rob & Live Band @ Blue Note
June 16 — Harlem Gospel Motown @ Sony Hall
June 17 — The Baylor Project @ Blue Note
June 18 — SABA @ Sony Hall
June 18 — The Baylor Project @ Blue Note
June 18 — Gino Vannelli @ Sony Hall
June 19 — The Baylor Project @ Blue Note
June 20 — Joshua Redman @ Blue Note
June 20 — Bas @ Sony Hall
June 20 — Babehoven @ National Sawdust
June 21 — A Tribute To The Golden Age Of Cuba –  The Music Of The Buena Vista Social Club [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 21 — Joshua Redman @ Blue Note
June 22 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 22 — Joshua Redman @ Blue Note
June 23 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note
June 24 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note
June 25 — Willie Nile @ Sony Hall
June 25 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note
June 25 — Vopli Vidoplyasova @ Sony Hall
June 26 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note
June 26 — Moses Yoofee Trio @ Blue Note
June 26 — Jesus Molina @ Sony Hall
June 27 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 @ Blue Note
June 27 — Baby Rose @ Sony Hall
June 28 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 @ Blue Note
June 28 — Branford Marsalis / Charles Lloyd Co-Bill @ Town Hall
June 29 — BALTHVS @ Sony Hall
June 29 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note
June 29 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 @ Blue Note
June 29 — Azymuth @ Sony Hall
June 30 — Sungazer @ Blue Note
June 30 — Rickie Lee Jones @ Sony Hall
July 1 — Sungazer Plus @ Blue Note
July 2 — Sungazer Plus @ Blue Note
July 2 — Dora Morelenbaum @ Sony Hall



Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy