The Antlers & Okkervil River Announce Summer 2025 Tour Dates

The Blue Note Jazz Festival announces its official 2025 lineup with big headliners such as Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe. The crazy lineup features a blend of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and soul. The festival is said to take place from May 27 – July 2 at several venues throughout New York City.

“Grace Jones & Janelle Monaé on June 9 at the Prospect Park Bandshell as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival; Branford Marsalis & Charles Lloydat Town Hall on June 28; Warren G with Chris Rob and a live band at Blue Note on June 16,” according to Brooklyn Vegan.

Blue Note Jazz Fest 2025

May 27 — James Moody 100th Birthday Celebration @ Sony Hall

May 29 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note

May 30 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note

May 31 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note

June 1 — Kenny Garrett @ Blue Note

June 1 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 1 — Chuck Prophet & Cumbia Shoes @ Sony Hall

June 2 — Infinity Song @ Blue Note

June 3 — Infinity Song @ Blue Note

June 6 — Emily King @ Blue Note

June 7 — “Forever Ray” [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 7 — Emily King @ Blue Note

June 7 — Louie Vega & The Elements Of Life @ Sony Hall

June 8 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 8 — Emily King @ Blue Note

June 9 — Brandee Younger @ Blue Note

June 9 — Grace Jones & Janelle Monaé @ Celebrate Brooklyn Prospect Park

June 10 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note

June 11 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note

June 11 — Santigold @ Sony Hall

June 12 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note

June 13 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note

June 13 — Spyro Gyra @ Sony Hall

June 14 — Strictly Sinatra [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 14 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note

June 14 — Rebirth Brass Brand @ Sony Hall

June 15 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 15 — THE REVERENCE PROJECT: John Patitucci, Darryl Jones, Nate Smith & James Francies @ Blue Note

June 15 — Gallant @ Sony Hall

June 16 — Warren G with Chris Rob & Live Band @ Blue Note

June 16 — Harlem Gospel Motown @ Sony Hall

June 17 — The Baylor Project @ Blue Note

June 18 — SABA @ Sony Hall

June 18 — The Baylor Project @ Blue Note

June 18 — Gino Vannelli @ Sony Hall

June 19 — The Baylor Project @ Blue Note

June 20 — Joshua Redman @ Blue Note

June 20 — Bas @ Sony Hall

June 20 — Babehoven @ National Sawdust

June 21 — A Tribute To The Golden Age Of Cuba – The Music Of The Buena Vista Social Club [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 21 — Joshua Redman @ Blue Note

June 22 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 22 — Joshua Redman @ Blue Note

June 23 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note

June 24 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note

June 25 — Willie Nile @ Sony Hall

June 25 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note

June 25 — Vopli Vidoplyasova @ Sony Hall

June 26 — Julius Rodriguez @ Blue Note

June 26 — Moses Yoofee Trio @ Blue Note

June 26 — Jesus Molina @ Sony Hall

June 27 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 @ Blue Note

June 27 — Baby Rose @ Sony Hall

June 28 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 @ Blue Note

June 28 — Branford Marsalis / Charles Lloyd Co-Bill @ Town Hall

June 29 — BALTHVS @ Sony Hall

June 29 — Harlem Gospel Choir [BRUNCH] @ Blue Note

June 29 — Savion Glover featuring PROjECt.9 @ Blue Note

June 29 — Azymuth @ Sony Hall

June 30 — Sungazer @ Blue Note

June 30 — Rickie Lee Jones @ Sony Hall

July 1 — Sungazer Plus @ Blue Note

July 2 — Sungazer Plus @ Blue Note

July 2 — Dora Morelenbaum @ Sony Hall





