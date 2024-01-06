Liam Gallagher & John Squire Share Uplifting New Single “Just Another Rainbow”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 6th, 2024 - 11:52 AM

Singer Liam Gallagher has joined fellow musician John Squire to share a new uplifting single titled “Just Another Rainbow.” This new single is the first of many spawning from their new collaborative project.

Liam Gallagher is a singer and songwriter. He is best known for his part as the former member of the band Oasis. Gallagher founded the band with brother, Noel Gallagher, and the band quickly rose to fame in the 90s with hit songs like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Their band’s first album was titled Definitely Maybe. It was released in 1994 and was the fastest-selling debut album in the United Kingdom’s chart history. Throughout their band’s history, they were known for their lively performances and distinctive sound. The band broke up after an altercation between the Gallagher brothers. Yet, their band is still one of British music history’s most influential and iconic bands.

John Squire is a musician, songwriter, and artist. He is best known as the guitarist of the famous rock band The Stone Roses, which formed in Manchester. Squire is also commonly known as the band’s primary songwriter. He is responsible for many of their most iconic tracks. Tracks like “I Wanna Be Adored,” “She Bangs the Drums” and “Waterfall.” After the band dissolved, John Squire continued as a solo artist with a successful music career and was a member of several other bands. He is also an accomplished visual artist known for his abstract paintings and designs.

The single was very calming and melo. It shows promise to inspire and motivate their listeners to reach for the stars and not give up even though it may be difficult. According to Pitchfork, “In a press release, Gallagher said, “I think John’s a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.” Squire added, “To me the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want,” adding that it’s “one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.’”