High On Fire Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, U.S. rock band High on Fire has announced a North American headlining tour in support of ther celebrated LP, Cometh the Storm. In the midst of a sold-out summer dates alongside Acid Bath, the Grammy Award-winning group details an autumn headliner run that will launch on September 17 in Vancouver, BC.

The tour is scheduled to run through a show on September 30, in San Jose, CA and will feature support from Charger and Bastardane. Tickets and more information click here. While talking about the upcoming tour, High On Fire briefly said: “High on Fire is headed to stages near you! Let’s get LOUD!”

Recorded at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou, Cometh the Storm was released on April 19, 2024 through MNRK Heavy. The 11-song effort, which is the band‘s ninth studio album, marks the release of the first new High on Fire music since 2018’s Electric Messiah.

High on Fire Tour Dates

9/17 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

9/19 – Edmonton, BC – The Starlite Room

9/20 – Calgary, AB – Dickens

9/21 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

9/24 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

9/25 – Fort Collins, CO – The Coast

9/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Usual Place

9/29 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

9/30 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

10/2 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva