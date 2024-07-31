High On Fire Announce Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Fischer July 31st, 2024 - 11:02 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

High on Fire, the Grammy-winning heavy metal band, has announced an extensive North American headlining tour in support of their latest album, Cometh the Storm. This tour marks a significant moment for the band as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Kicking off on August 31 in Louisville, KY, the tour will take High on Fire through 23 cities, including special appearances at the Muddy Roots Festival and NYC’s Desertfest. The second part of the tour will run from October 2 to October 12, and the third from October 26 to November 2, concluding with a major performance at Mexico City’s Hipnosis Festival.

Cometh the Storm has received widespread acclaim, with Forbes noting, “High On Fire sound better than ever on their latest LP.”

The album was recorded at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou and features 11 tracks. It’s the band’s first new album since 2018’s Electric Messiah, and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis, alongside bassist Jeff Matz..

Michael Amott expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour, saying, “High on Fire legion, take shelter as the storm continues to rage! We are as hungry as ever and in fine form. See you all very soon!”

High on Fire ‘Cometh the Storm’ Summer/Fall U.S. Tour Dates

August 31 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

September 1 – Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots

September 3 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

September 5 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

September 6 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theater

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

September 8 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

September 9 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

September 10 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

September 11 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

September 12 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

September 13 – New York City – Desertfest

October 2 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

October 4 – Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater

October 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

October 6 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

October 8 – New Orleans, LA – Tipatina’s

October 9 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

October 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

October 12 – Asheville, NC – HalloWolfbat

October 26 – Seattle, WA – Rat City Recon

October 27 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

October 29 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

October 31 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

November 2 – Mexico City, CDMX – Hipnosis