High On Fire Announce Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

July 31st, 2024 - 11:02 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

High on Fire, the Grammy-winning heavy metal band, has announced an extensive North American headlining tour in support of their latest album, Cometh the Storm. This tour marks a significant moment for the band as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Kicking off on August 31 in Louisville, KY, the tour will take High on Fire through 23 cities, including special appearances at the Muddy Roots Festival and NYC’s Desertfest. The second part of the tour will run from October 2 to October 12, and the third from October 26 to November 2, concluding with a major performance at Mexico City’s Hipnosis Festival.

Cometh the Storm has received widespread acclaim, with Forbes noting, “High On Fire sound better than ever on their latest LP.” 

The album was recorded at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou and features 11 tracks. It’s the band’s first new album since 2018’s Electric Messiah, and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis, alongside bassist Jeff Matz..

Michael Amott expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour, saying, “High on Fire legion, take shelter as the storm continues to rage! We are as hungry as ever and in fine form. See you all very soon!”

High on Fire ‘Cometh the Storm’ Summer/Fall U.S. Tour Dates

August 31 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom  

September 1 – Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots  

September 3 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway  

September 5 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar  

September 6 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theater  

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village  

September 8 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village  

September 9 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village  

September 10 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs  

September 11 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club  

September 12 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount  

September 13 – New York City – Desertfest  

October 2 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater  

October 4 – Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater  

October 5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk  

October 6 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall  

October 8 – New Orleans, LA – Tipatina’s  

October 9 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum  

October 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade  

October 12 – Asheville, NC – HalloWolfbat  

October 26 – Seattle, WA – Rat City Recon  

October 27 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater  

October 29 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall  

October 31 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory  

November 2 – Mexico City, CDMX – Hipnosis

 

