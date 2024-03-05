High On Fire Shares Dynamic New Video For “Burning Down”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Rock band High on Fire will release the new LP, Cometh the Storm on April 19 through MNRK Heavy. Today, High on Fire releases a video for the new record’s lead track, “Burning Down”, which was captured live and on location at GodCity by Jason Zucco during the recording of Cometh the Storm. Portions of the video footage feature direct takes of the record’s recording sessions, including the fervent vocals of Matt Pike.

The drop of the “Burning Down” video follows the release of a haunting, fever dream visualizer for the powerhouse song, created by Lars Kristoffer Hormander. while talking about the song, band member Jeff Matz said: “Burning Down’ kicks off with a classic Pike riff.I think this song harkens back to the early High On Fire sound, but infused with fresh, new elements. It has a killer groove that you can really sink into.”

The artist adds: “The body of the song took shape in our PNW rehearsal space, and we came up with the bridge/solo section and finalized the arrangement while we were at GodCity. Kurt Ballou’s input as a producer was also hugely helpful. His keen ears and fresh perspective were invaluable in making this album.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva