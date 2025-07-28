“Continued Illness” Forces Michael Kiwanuka to Cancel All Upcoming Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui July 28th, 2025 - 11:13 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The singer, Michael Kiwanuka, recently cancelled all of his upcoming shows due to “continued illness. The shows he cancelled included his summer festival appearances as well, according to an article by NME. He shared the news of his cancellation via his Instagram story. He went on to explain he had shows planned at festivals in August. Some of the shows were Ireland’s All Together Now, Hungary’s Sziget Festival, Pukkelpop in Belgium and the United Kingdom festivals, We Out Here and Victorious. Kiwanuka had also planned to be opening for the rock band, Mumford & Sons, across North America in October. Unfortunately, he had to cancel those shows as well.

Kiwanuka had a statement posted on his Instagram story which explained the cancellation of his shows. The story was posted on July 28, 2025. The story stated the following: “We are so sorry to announce that due to continued illness, and on the advice of doctors, Michael will sadly be unable to perform at the rest of his scheduled festival performances throughout the rest of the summer and the shows in North America in October (including the support tour with Mumford & Sons. We know this is disappointing news to hear, and nobody is more disappointed and saddened than Michael to no longer be taking to the stage as planned. Love and thanks to everyone for their understanding.”