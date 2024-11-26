Michael Kiwanuka Shares New Music Video For “One And Only”

Michael Kiwanuka has just shared a video for “One And Only,” from his fourth album, Small Changes, released just this past Friday. Directed by award-winning director Malia Ann, the video features a woman in nature with haunting, dream-like imagery that complements the song’s introspective tone. The camera work is slow and deliberate, often lingering on close-ups of the woman or landscapes, emphasizing the melancholy mood. With an ethereal quality to the video, Ann explores the song’s themes of love, vulnerability and connection.
Following the album and video’s release, Kiwanuka has also embarked on a small-scale tour playing small venues across the United Kingdom in preparation of his full United Kingdom/European tour next year, according to a press release.
Prior to the release of his album, Small Changes, Kiwanuka also shared his song “Rebel Soul” in anticipation of the full release. While talking about the album, he said it was motivated behind the desire to transcend what is considered to be “cool”, adding, “We were trying to shoot for something that might have made it onto a Bill Withers album or a Sade album.”
Michael Kiwanuka Tour Dates
Stripped-Back Tour:
11/27/24 – The Level – Nottingham
11/28/24 – Pryzm, Kingston Upon Thames
12/02/24 – The 1865 – Southampton
Full Band:
02/25/25 – Sporthalle – Hamburg, Germany
02/26/25 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands
02/28/25 – Le Zénith – Paris, France
03/01/25 – Forest National – Brussels, Belgium
03/03/25 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy
03/04/25 – Halle 622 – Zurich, Switzerland
03/06/25 – Zenith – Munich, Germany
03/07/25 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, Germany
03/09/25 – Civic Hall – Wolverhampton. United Kingdom
03/10/25 – Eventim Apollo – London, United Kingdom
03/12/25 – Usher Hall – Edinburgh, United Kingdom
03/13/25 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom
03/25/25 – Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico
Small Changes Tracklist:
- Floating Parade
- Small Changes
- One And Only
- Rebel Soul
- Lowdown (part i)
- Lowdown (part ii)
- Follow your Dreams
- Live For Your Love
- Stay By My Side
- The Rest Of Me
- Four Long Years
Photo credit: Sharon Alagna