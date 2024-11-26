Michael Kiwanuka Shares New Music Video For “One And Only”

Home News Charlotte Huot November 26th, 2024 - 4:07 PM

Michael Kiwanuka has just shared a video for “One And Only,” from his fourth album, Small Changes, released just this past Friday. Directed by award-winning director Malia Ann, the video features a woman in nature with haunting, dream-like imagery that complements the song’s introspective tone. The camera work is slow and deliberate, often lingering on close-ups of the woman or landscapes, emphasizing the melancholy mood. With an ethereal quality to the video, Ann explores the song’s themes of love, vulnerability and connection.

Following the album and video’s release, Kiwanuka has also embarked on a small-scale tour playing small venues across the United Kingdom in preparation of his full United Kingdom/European tour next year, according to a press release.

Prior to the release of his album, Small Changes, Kiwanuka also shared his song “Rebel Soul” in anticipation of the full release. While talking about the album, he said it was motivated behind the desire to transcend what is considered to be “cool”, adding, “We were trying to shoot for something that might have made it onto a Bill Withers album or a Sade album.”

Michael Kiwanuka Tour Dates

Stripped-Back Tour:

11/27/24 – The Level – Nottingham

11/28/24 – Pryzm, Kingston Upon Thames

12/02/24 – The 1865 – Southampton

Full Band:

02/25/25 – Sporthalle – Hamburg, Germany

02/26/25 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands

02/28/25 – Le Zénith – Paris, France

03/01/25 – Forest National – Brussels, Belgium

03/03/25 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy

03/04/25 – Halle 622 – Zurich, Switzerland

03/06/25 – Zenith – Munich, Germany

03/07/25 – Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, Germany

03/09/25 – Civic Hall – Wolverhampton. United Kingdom

03/10/25 – Eventim Apollo – London, United Kingdom

03/12/25 – Usher Hall – Edinburgh, United Kingdom

03/13/25 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, United Kingdom

03/25/25 – Teatro Metropolitan, Mexico

Small Changes Tracklist:

Floating Parade Small Changes One And Only Rebel Soul Lowdown (part i) Lowdown (part ii) Follow your Dreams Live For Your Love Stay By My Side The Rest Of Me Four Long Years

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna