Avery Tucker Of Girlpool Announces Debut Solo Album Paw For October 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Like I’m Young”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2025 - 6:12 PM

Avery Tucker’s debut solo album, Paw, is due out on October 10 and it marks a profound turning point in a musical career that has already steeped in radical self-discovery, raw honesty and boundless curiosity. Known to many as one half of indie rock duo Girlpool, Tucker now emerges on his own terms, with a voice honed by transformation, a guitar still pulsing with obsession and a set of songs that burn with clarity, introspection and emotional courage.

Also, the upcoming album sees Tucker returning to the essence of why he first fell in love with music: not as identity, not as performance but as a pure medium for truth-seeking. What emerged is a collection that manages to feel both biographical and ambiguous, which is like a journal that asks more questions than it answers by drawing listeners into its emotional landscape without ever pinning them down.

On lead single “Like I’m Young,” Tucker wrestles with fears of inadequacy and romantic loss, but also offers up grace. “‘Like I’m Young’ is probably one of the most emotionally raw songs I’ve ever written,” Tucker explains. “There are lines in the song I remember writing and thinking ‘I won’t keep this in.’ I decided to take this song to the edge of myself at the time, and whenever I play the song live I walk alongside that cliff within me and feel the height.”

Paw Tracklist

1. Like I’m Young

2. Malibu

3. Knots

4. Rust

5. In The Smoke

6. Baby Broke

7. Big Drops

8. Sunkiss

9. Angel (Feat. Katie Gavin)

10. Dusk

11. My Life Isn’t Leaving You