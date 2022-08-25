Girlpool Break Up Ahead of Final Tour

Ahead of their final tour, Girlpool has broken up. According to Spin, the duo decided to call it quits after nine years.

Group members Avery Tucker and Harmony Trividad shared a statement that addressed the split: “After nine years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters. This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”

Girlpool had recently released their new album, Forgiveness, back in April, and it was received warmly. Accompanying their statement, Girlpool also announced that it would be cutting back some of its tour dates. These include September dates in California, Illinois, and Canada. Now, their tour will conclude on October 8, with their performance at El Rey Theater in Los Angeles. The duo had also performed back in March at the SXSW Music Festival.