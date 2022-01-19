Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness; Share Video For “Lie Love Lullaby”

Home News Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 7:12 PM

The Los Angeles duo, known as Girlpool, are announcing their new album, Forgiveness. The album is scheduled to be released on April 29. Along with the announcement, the band’s has released a new video for their song “Lie Love Lullaby.”

According to Avery Tucker, the track “Live Love Lullaby” is about innocence and how picking a partner can effect you. That’s exactly what this track is a song about, essentially a ‘trouble in paradise’ type song taken a bit further conceptually. The use of his own innocence is what separates the song from other tracks about jealousy and feelings of insecurity. The song is set to club-ish beat, something to dance to. This adds a nice contrast to the lyrics, “I fear my innocence I remember how it goes.”

The music video, shot by Amalia Irons, is gorgeous. Visually, imagine your favorite indie film, that is this video. First we start off in a casino, Tucker being offered a drink by Harmony Tividad. Next thing we know, we see Tucker having what looks to be a mental breakdown over a girl in the middle of a forrest. We also see Tividad, potentially playing said girl, dressed as an influencer. Then, we see some cool sci-fi inspired sequences where Tucker is in a white room wearing pale contacts. Ultimately, the video returns to the casino, nodding at the ‘it was all a dream’ movie trope. All in all, an insanely fun video to watch.

He said, “I felt that my innocence affected my ability to choose a person who was good for me. In the past, it’s been painful to choose somebody that didn’t believe in me, and I think the most painful part was that I allowed myself to pick a person that didn’t recognize my entirety. I wrote this song wondering, did I recognize it myself?”

Forgiveness comes out April 26. See below for full track list.

Forgiveness Track List

1. Nothing Gives Me Pleasure

3. Violet

4. Junkie

5. Dragging My Life Into A Dream

7. Light Up Later

8. Country Star

9. Butterfly Bulletholes

10. Afterlife

11. See Me Now

12. Love333