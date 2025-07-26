Kiesza Drops New Song “Ruin My Life”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 26th, 2025 - 10:25 PM

Dance musician Kiesza has released a new song titled “Ruin My Life” which is a part of her recently released album, Dancing & Crying: Vol 2. “Ruin My Life” is the album’s focus track and definitely one of the strongest tracks on the album. The track is energetic and playfully flirtatious. “Ruin My Life” was produced by Jess Cake and Sugar Jesus. Kiesza shared her thoughts on the new track, saying, “‘Ruin My Life’ is a deeply sexy track with multiple layers and it has the coolest build ending on a total climax. I felt super playful inside the production. I could just keep exploring.”

Dancing & Crying: Vol 2 is a six-track album that sees Kiesza exploring her more sexual side whilst maintaining the danceability of her songs. It features tracks such as “So Erotic” and “Runaway,” the latter of which is about celebrating queer art, in particular drag queens. The album also features two collaborations featuring Jaylen Brown and Peaches. Kiesza has since made her love for the new album clear, stating, “Everything flowed together from there. It was a very easy volume to create with everyone. It’s a volume you can lose yourself in and that was intentional. Because of my songwriter background, I have a tendency to switch vibes or genres almost daily, but this time I wanted to keep an emotion going throughout the volume and sustain it.” She continued, “Dancing and Crying: Vol 2 was made with a lot of my friends present and coming in and out of the room. We also went out a bunch during the process and sometimes went back to record after being out all night.”

Additionally, Kiesza is set to start her Dancing and Crying Tour on August 5 at the Crafthouse Stage & Grill in Pittsburgh, PA. She will be joined by fellow pop artist Bonnie McKee. The tour will continue throughout August and September until its final date on September 27 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi