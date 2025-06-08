Kiesza Releases New Single “Stays In Bed”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 8th, 2025 - 8:24 PM

Dance music singer and instrumentalist Kiesza has released a new single that explores the singer’s inner sexuality in a booming dance track. The new single, “Stays In Bed” was co-produced by the UK’s latest breakout bassline and garage artists, Sammy Virji and Jess Cake. Virji most recently headlined a tour and performed a set at Coachella this year. He was also described as a ‘global garage phenomenon’ by DJ Mag. Jess Cake has also started making his mark in the alternative music world as an emerging producer and collaborator of Kiesza.

Regarding the latest single, “Stays In Bed,” Kiesza stated, “We all carry sides of ourselves that we rarely let the world see. People have known me for my quirkiness, my nerdiness, my carefree spirit, my retroflair, and my love of dance. But it’s my sensuality that quietly fuels my creative fire. It’s the pulse beneath the surface that allows me to shape-shift into a kaleidoscope of expression.” She elaborated, “Sexuality is deeply woven into the fabric of our reality, whether we choose to embrace it or not. I’ve never fully unleashed this part of myself, but working with Jess Cake and Sammy Virji on ‘Stays In Bed’ cracked something open. And once it opened, there was no going back.” She seemed to tease her upcoming album as well, saying, “This song didn’t just mark a moment. It set the tone for everything to come and revealed a chapter I didn’t realize I was so ready to begin.”

“Stays In Bed” is a part of Kiesza’s next album, Dancing and Crying: Vol 2 which will be released sometime later this year. In addition to looking forward to the album, fans can see Kiesza perform live later this summer as she is extending her Dancing and Crying tour with Bonnie McKee. Her first performance will take place at the Toronto Pride 2025 festival on June 27. She will then have one performance in July at the Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day 2025 event on July 1 before performing multiple shows in August and September. The tour includes dates for Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and many more.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi