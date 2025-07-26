Fitz And The Tantrums Releases New Video For “Young Days”

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 26th, 2025 - 5:08 PM

Fitz and The Tantrums are in the spotlight again with their new video for “Young Days.” This comes as they release their sixth studio album, Man On The Moon. The colorful video gives fans a special look at how the band creates music. They’re also planning an exciting summer tour to play songs from the new album live across different places.

The video for “Young Days” goes beyond a typical music video. It takes you on a trip through the band’s preparations and celebrations, giving you an inside look at their world. With scenes of rehearsals and spontaneous moments, it shows the excitement and happiness that come with releasing a new album. The video captures how deeply the group throws themselves into their music, showcasing the energy and passion they have as they get ready to share it with fans across North America.

Lead singer Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick shared the band’s goals for this project. He wants to make sincere and real music without giving in to outside pressures. This approach is clear in the video, which shows their dedication to being genuine and creative. Co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs agrees with these ideas, highlighting their wish to go beyond traditional limits. Both aim for “Young Days” to showcase how the band is growing and staying unique.

The “Young Days” video is now on their YouTube channel, and fans are encouraged to check it out. Fitz and The Tantrums are starting a tour across 31 cities this summer, performing in big places all over North America. It’s a chance for people to enjoy the band’s exciting shows as they work hard to give everyone an amazing musical experience.

“Young Days” shows how Fitz and The Tantrums skillfully mix visuals with their distinctive music style. This combination makes their latest work both interesting to listen to and watch. As they go on tour, fans can look forward to exciting live shows that include engaging visual elements like this one, reinforcing the band’s image as creative leaders in the music world.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi