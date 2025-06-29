Fitz And The Tantrums Share Vivid New Single “OK OK OK”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 29th, 2025 - 9:06 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Fitz and The Tantrums have just released a new single called “OK OK OK” from their upcoming album Man On The Moon, which will be out on July 25. The song has a lively and catchy vibe that quickly catches your attention with its swinging rhythm and upbeat energy.

What really stands out are the vocals from Michael Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs. They sing together in a way they call their “super voice,” blending their voices to create a sound that is both powerful and fun. The song is almost like a way of telling others to stop overthinking and just enjoy the moment. Fitz says it’s about that sudden feeling when the perfect song comes on at the perfect time and saves your day. It grabs you and takes you straight to the dance floor without asking.

“OK OK OK” is the third song the band has shared from the album, after the title track and “Ruin The Night.” Each song gives a different taste of what the full album will be like, and this one is all about having a good time and letting loose.

With the album coming soon and a big summer tour planned across North America, Fitz and The Tantrums are ready to bring their amazing energy to fans everywhere. If you want a song to lift your mood and get you moving, “OK OK OK” just may be for you.