SEMA Fest Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Cage The Elephant, Sublime, Fitz And The Tantrums & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the return of SEMA Fest for Friday, November 8. For its second turn, the event is coming back as a one day experience merging the Show’s high energy automotive atmosphere with musical headliners Cage The Elephant and Sublime, with Fitz And The Tantrums and Petey. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. PT on semafest.com.

On another note, Cage The Elephant has a music video for their song “Out Loud,” Sublime has shared the first song in 28 years called “Feel Like That” and Fitz And The Tantrums are scheduled to perform on next year’s Master of Tides Cruise.

To build on the strong interest in the SEMA Show Friday Enthusiast Experience, SEMA Fest will take place at a new location right on the Las Vegas Convention Center grounds. SEMA Fest attendees will be able to experience activations for the SEMA Show during the day, followed by music programming in the evening.

The event was the number one convention in Las Vegas in 2023 and according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s research center, welcoming 160,000 attendees and occupying more than 2.5 million gross square feet of indoor exhibit space. SEMA looks to build on that momentum in 2024.

In the following statement, SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola says: “The SEMA Show experience is always evolving to meet the needs of our constantly changing marketplace, SEMA Fest and the Friday Enthusiast Experience are the next steps in that evolution, serving our industry by creating opportunities to expand business-to-consumer connections.”

SEMA Fest serves as a natural evolution of the passion for all things automotive exemplified at the SEMA Show, which will take place November 5-8, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Association started highlighting the passion of the industry and sharing it with the enthusiast public in 2011 with the SEMA Cruise, which evolved in 2014 with SEMA Ignited and then once more in 2021 with the SEMA Show Friday Enthusiast Experience.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer