Finneas Covers Paramore’s “CrushCrushCrush” with Hayley Williams – story should be about the cover

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Grammy-winning producer and singer-songwriter Finneas recently surprised fans with a rendition of Paramore’s 200 hits “Crushcrushcrush”, collaborating with Hayley Williams. The unexpected collaboration and cover have gained a lot of attention online with fans praising the artists for their unique interpretation of the class song. The artists appeared at the ‘G*ve a F*ck LA’ benefit concert on February 5. The gig took place at the Hollywood Palladium to help fundraise relief efforts for the LA wildfires.

Williams performed two songs: a cover of “Daylight” and “All Is Full of Love”. Originally featured on Paramore’s Riot! album, “Cruchcrushcrush” was one of the band’s biggest hits. Blending pop and punk. Finneas is best known for his collaborations with his sister, Billie Eilish. According to NME, it marked seven years since the last time Hayley Williams performed making the performance a huge deal. Her unmistakable vocals and the blending with Finneas’s harmonies just show raw emotion and undeniable talent.

Fans of both artists flooded social media with praise. Many fans expressed their excitement towards Williams. While neither artist has confirmed any future projects together, the success of “Crushcrushcrush” has left many fans wondering if the artists will ever collaborate again. Both musicians are known for their genre-blending talents and have made it very far in the industry. The beautiful cover stands as a testament to ageless music such as Paramore’s music and the magic that can be created years later.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

