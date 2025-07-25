Laura Jane Grace Responds to Allegations of Emotional Abuse Made by Wife & Bandmate Paris Campbell

Home News Leila DeJoui July 25th, 2025 - 6:20 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The musician, Laura Jane Grace was accused of alleged emotional abuse by her wife, according to an article by Stereogum. Her wife, Paris Campbell, is also her bandmate in Against Me!. Grace went on her social media and posted, “I feel unsafe.” Campbell had responded to the post about 10 minutes later. The response claimed that the original post was allegedly “another example this week of my wife using her massive platform to hurt me,” said Campbell. After those posts, Campbell posted more examples or instances of alleged manipulation.

“We are a day away from a major album release. Our first collaboration together. But I am not being treated with kindness,” said Campbell. “Everything from my past of having to turn to SW, to my alarm going off too much has been setting Laura Jane to a place of sheer irrational rage towards me daily. I am trying my best here, but I FEEL unsafe. Laura Jane is perfectly safe, upstairs, tearing the house apart as I type this. I am the one unsafe in this situation, I am publicly asking my wife to please stop this and leave the home. What is happening to me is very real. I love my wife dearly, but I believe she needs serious help. I have countless times begged for us to go to counseling, to which she often blows up at me over even the suggestion. On the few times she’s halfway agreed, it leads nowhere. I have no options than to publicly state what’s happening to me because I don’t have a personal support network; everyone in my life is there for/because of my wife. I feel very alone…”

A few days later, Grace made an official response to Campbell and the public on social media. “I would like to acknowledge my fault here and take responsibility for my mistakes,” said Grace. “Anyone who has been paying attention can see clear as day that this has been a toxic, codependent relationship from the start. It was reckless of me to get married so quickly and I made a lot of poor decisions where I absolutely should have known better. My poor decisions have impacted my kid, my band and my community. I hold myself accountable for it and sincerely apologize.”

