Laura Jane Grace Shares Dynamic New Single “New Years Day”

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace have announced the upcoming midnight release of Adventure Club from Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes, which is a new and incendiary 12-song collection that explores the archetypical hero’s journey tropes from classic Greek mythology: love, war, trust, betrayal, virtue & vice, iced coffee drinks.

Adventure Club is the product of a month-long, life-changing trip and songwriting retreat in Greece that came by way of a Fellowship grant through the Onassis Foundation that provided Grace with the inspiration to create some of the best punk she’s ever made.The artist’s tune, “New Years Day” is a prime example of Grace‘s joy because the blazing instrumentation and vocal performance describes the positivity of finding something new and exciting in your life.

The young punk from Florida may never have imagined making a record in Greece but it does not change the spirit of the songs that inspired them to create a place where we’re all burdened by less bullshit, whether it is our own baggage or the stuff that autocrats, capitalists and assholes simply want to put on us because they do not know the thrill of being happy and free themselves. Maybe they need to try writing a rock song or simply jump into the sea.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister