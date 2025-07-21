Laura Jane Grace’s Wife Accuses Her Of Spousal Abuse

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2025 - 4:28 PM

According to nme.com, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace has been accused of alleged spousal abuse by her wife, Paris Campbell Grace. The allegations came to light on July 17, a day prior to the release of Grace’s solo album Adventure Club, which Paris contributed to as a co-writer. Paris went on social media to ask Grace to leave their home by saying that she allegedly felt “unsafe.”

Grateful the show goes on, I’m working through a lot right now, but nothing and no one silences me for long. Thanks to MBD and SS web for keeping the energy alive. I’ll speak — on my own terms — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJane_Grace) July 19, 2025

“This is another example this week of my wife using her massive platform to attempt to hurt me,” she wrote. “I am currently locked in my office with all my belongings, and actually really scared. I don’t know what to do here, and I have nobody to turn to. She has thousands of people who love her, and it’s a great inequality of power. She’s been yelling at me since we woke up, I have remained calm (although admit I have cried a bunch after) and begged her to please be kind to me and try to have a good day.” said Paris.

Wild to wake up and see my name trending for this. Not ignoring it — just know there’s way more to the story than a headline. I will speak when I’m ready. ‘Till then, believe what you need to. I know my truth. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJane_Grace) July 19, 2025

Paris added that Grace is allegedly exhibiting “sheer irrational rage towards me daily”, adding: “I am trying my best here, but I FEEL unsafe. Laura Jane is perfectly safe, upstairs, tearing the house apart as I type this. I am the one unsafe in this situation, I am publicly asking my wife to please stop this and leave the home.”

She goes on to say that, at the time they met, she was “a struggling artist/comic/whatever who had a substantial social following” but was secretly doing sex work and Only Fans to make ends meet. “This led to assault and being trafficked. I got out, but endured a lot of trauma,” Paris said. “When I met my wife, one of the first things I confided in her were my experiences. She made me feel so safe and told me I’d never feel judged by her.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister