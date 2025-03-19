The Decemberists Announce Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Charlotte Huot March 19th, 2025 - 7:24 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Decemberists are hitting the road this summer with a newly announced run of North American dates. The beloved indie rock band will headline a short summer tour following festival appearances at Ottawa Bluesfest (July 16) and Halifax Jazz Festival (July 18), before kicking off a string of Northeast and Midwest dates beginning July 20 in Portland, Maine.

The weeklong headline tour includes stops in Bethlehem, Hammondsport, Cleveland, Madison and a final set at Chicago-area’s “Out of Space” festival in Skokie, Illinois on July 27. An artist presale begins Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Pacific, followed by local presales on March 20 and public on-sale this Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band also announced two orchestral performances with the Oregon Symphony on November 6 and 7 at Portland’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. Tickets for those special shows go on sale April 22.

The tour follows the 2024 release of As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, the band’s first album in six years and ninth studio effort overall. The double LP featured collaborations with James Mercer (The Shins) and Mike Mills (R.E.M.),and was praised as a triumphant return by outlets including NPR, Pitchfork and Billboard.

Founded in 2000, The Decemberists have spent over two decades pushing the boundaries of folk-rock with literate lyrics, adventurous arrangements and theatrical flair. Their live shows are known for immersive storytelling and playful crowd engagement—traits that will likely be on full display during this summer’s tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Decemberists (@thedecemberists)

Tour Dates:

July 16 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Halifax, NS — Halifax Jazz Festival

July 20 — Portland, ME — State Theatre

July 22 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Bethlehem

July 23 — Hammondsport, NY — Point of the Bluff Vineyard Pavilion

July 25 — Cleveland, OH — The Masonic Temple

July 26 — Madison, WI — The Orpheum Theater

July 27 — Skokie, IL — Out of Space

November 6 & 7 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall w/ Oregon Symphony

For ticketing information and more details, visit decemberists.com.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna