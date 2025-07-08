Black Sabbath Didn’t Leave Ozzy Osbourne On Stage Despite Edited Livestream Footage

Home News Leila DeJoui July 8th, 2025 - 1:05 AM

Photo Credit: Aisha Humphrey

Rock band Black Sabbath has performed their farewell concert, Back To The Beginning. Their farewell concert brings all the members of the band together, allowing them to play for their fans one last time. However, their show ended a little abruptly. There was no real heartfelt goodbye or speech for their farewell. All that was left on stage was Ozzy Osbourne, alone, allegedly mouthing the words, “stay on the fucking stage,” before the broadcast cut out. However, it turns out that it is not actually how their show ended. Unfortunately, the confusion has come about because of the poorly edited livestream, which ended up cutting out the genuine closing moments of the show, according to an article by Metal Injection.

However, to solve the confusion of what really happened on stage, there are videos from fans that were posted online that showed what really went down. At the end of the performance, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler returned to the stage, shook Osbourne’s hand and then walked off the stage for a brief moment. Then, Geezer had come back on the stage with a cake for Osbourne, offering the artist a final moment to take in the crowd. “For all the fans saying how ‘cold’ the end of the Black Sabbath show was with the band walking off stage and leaving Ozzy by himself. Note that you probably feel like that because of a really poor edit on the ‘live’stream,” said The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn. “I saw a fan filmed clip that showed Tony and Geezer coming up to Ozzy at the end and shake his hand, they then walked off stage and Geezer returned with a cake for him. They were giving Ozzy that final moment to take in the crowd one last time. Such a shame that the ‘live’stream butchered this, but that’s how it really went down. You can see some of it in the video I’ve attached in the comments.”