Mo Chara of Kneecap Granted Bail After First Appearance in Court on Terror Charge

Home News Michelle Grisales June 18th, 2025 - 7:01 PM

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara from the Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 17th in connection with a terrorism related offense and was released on unconditional bail. The charge came from alleged footage showing the rapper displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert in November 2024.

Pitchfork reported that a medium sized crowd gathered in solidarity outside the courtroom and chanted “Free Palestine” while waving both Irish and Palestinian flags. Mo Chara, wearing in a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh, spoke only to confirm his identity during the brief proceedings. His next court date is set for August 20th, when legal arguments will be heard.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove clarified that the issue at hand is not Mo Chara’s political views or his vocal support for Palestine. “He is well within his rights to voice his opinions and his solidarity,” Bisgrove said.

The prosecution is focused instead on alleged visual evidence that appears to show the artist wrapped in the Hezbollah flag and shouting, “Up Hamas! Up Hezbollah!” during a performance. The UK currently prohibits public expressions of support for groups designated as terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

Kneecap has faced an increase in attention from authorities after their display of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli sentiments at Coachella earlier this year prompted renewed scrutiny of past performances. Defense lawyer Brenda Campbell contends the charge may be invalid due to timing. “If we are right in relation to that, then this court has no jurisdiction and there ends the case,” she told the court.

The group released a public statement, “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay.”

Mo Chara was joined by his bandmates, Naoise “Móglaí Bap” Ó Caireallain and JJ “DJ Próvaí” Ó Dochartaigh. While their advocacy for Palestinian rights has led to some festival bans, it has also rallied prominent supporters, including musician Paul Weller, who was present outside the courtroom.