Hatebreed Unleash Heavy New Single “Make The Demons Obey”

Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2025 - 2:51 PM

According to blabbermotuh.net, Connecticut hardcore metal band Hatebreed have released their first new music in nearly five years, “Make The Demons Obey.” The track is the first taste of new material after the group‘s Weight Of The False Self album which came out in 2020. As a whole, the ditty is great by how the instrumentation smacks the background with sheer power, while the vocal performance fills the air with commanding tones.

This past April, Hatebreed announced they will be resurrecting the beloved and annual Summer Slaughter Tour for 2025, which kicked off on July 8, in St. Petersburg, Florida and will run through July 28, in Grand Rapids. Support for this year’s run includes Fugitive, Gridiron, Incite, Escuela Grind and Snuffed On Sight on select dates.

Then last month, the band‘s guitarist Wayne Lozinak left the European tour following a brain tumor diagnosis. He will undergo a craniotomy, which is a surgical procedure that involves opening the skull to access the brain, on August 4.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz