Hatebreed Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Malevolence, Bleeding Through, Escuela Grind & More

Metal band Hatebreed has announced their 2025 Summer Slaughter tour with dates and venues, kicking off July 8th in St. Petersburg, Florida and ending July 28th in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The band will headline the annual heavy metal Summer Slaughter tour alongside other bands including Fugitive, Gridiron, Malevolence, Incite, Escuela Grind and Snuffed on Sight on select dates. Hatebreed singer Jamey Jasta spoke about the band’s upcoming tour with Summer Slaughter.
“A new era of Summer Slaughter has begun,” states Jasta. “It’s been years since Hatebreed has done a Summer tour in the U.S. and Summer Slaughter is the perfect return for us. The tour has always catapulted the newest and brightest talent to new heights and we’ll be continuing in that tradition while expanding in size and scope. Let the slaughter begin AGAIN!”
Formed in 1994, Hatebreed has built up their reputation over the decades, from a humble beginning to now consistently selling out shows around the world. The band was recently described by Forbes as “more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community.”
Summer Slaughter tour founder and Sumerian Records’ Ash Avildsen explained how he always wanted Hatebreed to headline Summer Slaughter since the tour first kicked off years ago.
“Jasta and the band have always curated and built community across different sub-genres in the world of heavy underground music like very few others have been able to,” states Avildsen. “I am thrilled it’s finally happening on Slaughter with Hatebreed at the top. Now is the time!”
The band has not released an album nor any new music since their 2020 track Weight of the False Self. Jatsa has hinted at new music in 2025 on Bloodstock TV with Oran O’Beirne, but nothing has been officially set to release.
Tour Dates
07/08/25 — St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live
07/09/25 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern
07/11/25 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center
07/12/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom
07/13/25 — Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory
07/15/25 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/16/25 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
07/17/25 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount
07/18/25 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center
07/19/25 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom
07/20/25 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall
07/22/25 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Music Hall
07/23/25 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
07/24/25 — Richmond, VA — Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
07/25/25 — Rochester, NY — Water Street Music Hall
07/26/25 — Detroit, MI — Harpos
07/27/25 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave
07/28/25 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection
Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz