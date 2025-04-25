mxdwn Music

Menu

System Of A Down Perform “Streamline” For First Time In 20 Years

April 25th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

System Of A Down Perform “Streamline” For First Time In 20 Years
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Popular heavy metal band System Of A Down performs their 2002 release “Streamline” for the first time in 20 years. The track appears on their debut album Steal This Album!, which was the band’s first studio album. The song made its return when the band performed in Bogotá, Colombia, last night at Estadio El Campín, according to Blabber Mouth

They also performed “A.D.D.” and “Roulette” for the first time since 2018. Along with some old-time favorites like “Marmalade”, “Attack”, and “Violent Pornography”, which hadn’t been performed between 2015 and 2019. The band’s performance was raw and energetic, sounding just as fierce as they did in their prime days. 

Many fans were quick to circulate the performances on social media. With many fan-shot videos of SOAD sounding absolutely amazing and it can be seen with the huge crowds going crazy over their music.

The band will be doing a couple of performances in late summer in North America. Although SOAD has not released an album since the 2000s, the band continues to surprise fans with unexpected deep cuts. 

Bogota SetList: 

  1. Der Voghormia ([traditional] cover)
    02. Attack (first time since 2015)
    03. Prison Song
    04. Violent Pornography (first time since 2019)
    05. Aerials
    06. Mr. Jack
    07. I-E-A-I-A-I-O
    08. Suite-Pee
    09. Genocidal Humanoidz
    10. A.D.D. (first time since 2018)
    11. Needles
    12. Deer Dance
    13. Soldier Side
    14. B.Y.O.B.
    15. Radio/Video
    16. Bubbles
    17. Dreaming (breakdown only)
    18. Hypnotize
    19. ATWA
    20. Bounce
    21. Suggestions
    22. Psycho
    23. Chop Suey!
    24. Lonely Day
    25. Marmalade (first time since 2015)
    26. Lost In Hollywood
    27. Streamline (first time since 2005)
    28. Forest
    29. Protect The Land
    30. Cigaro
    31. Roulette (first time since 2018)
    32. Toxicity
    33. Sugar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan)

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy