System Of A Down Perform “Streamline” For First Time In 20 Years

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Popular heavy metal band System Of A Down performs their 2002 release “Streamline” for the first time in 20 years. The track appears on their debut album Steal This Album!, which was the band’s first studio album. The song made its return when the band performed in Bogotá, Colombia, last night at Estadio El Campín, according to Blabber Mouth.

They also performed “A.D.D.” and “Roulette” for the first time since 2018. Along with some old-time favorites like “Marmalade”, “Attack”, and “Violent Pornography”, which hadn’t been performed between 2015 and 2019. The band’s performance was raw and energetic, sounding just as fierce as they did in their prime days.

Many fans were quick to circulate the performances on social media. With many fan-shot videos of SOAD sounding absolutely amazing and it can be seen with the huge crowds going crazy over their music.

The band will be doing a couple of performances in late summer in North America. Although SOAD has not released an album since the 2000s, the band continues to surprise fans with unexpected deep cuts.

Bogota SetList:

Der Voghormia ([traditional] cover)

02. Attack (first time since 2015)

03. Prison Song

04. Violent Pornography (first time since 2019)

05. Aerials

06. Mr. Jack

07. I-E-A-I-A-I-O

08. Suite-Pee

09. Genocidal Humanoidz

10. A.D.D. (first time since 2018)

11. Needles

12. Deer Dance

13. Soldier Side

14. B.Y.O.B.

15. Radio/Video

16. Bubbles

17. Dreaming (breakdown only)

18. Hypnotize

19. ATWA

20. Bounce

21. Suggestions

22. Psycho

23. Chop Suey!

24. Lonely Day

25. Marmalade (first time since 2015)

26. Lost In Hollywood

27. Streamline (first time since 2005)

28. Forest

29. Protect The Land

30. Cigaro

31. Roulette (first time since 2018)

32. Toxicity

33. Sugar