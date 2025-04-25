System Of A Down Perform “Streamline” For First Time In 20 Years

Popular heavy metal band System Of A Down performs their 2002 release “Streamline” for the first time in 20 years. The track appears on their debut album Steal This Album!, which was the band’s first studio album. The song made its return when the band performed in Bogotá, Colombia, last night at Estadio El Campín, according to Blabber Mouth.
They also performed “A.D.D.” and “Roulette” for the first time since 2018. Along with some old-time favorites like “Marmalade”, “Attack”, and “Violent Pornography”, which hadn’t been performed between 2015 and 2019. The band’s performance was raw and energetic, sounding just as fierce as they did in their prime days.
Many fans were quick to circulate the performances on social media. With many fan-shot videos of SOAD sounding absolutely amazing and it can be seen with the huge crowds going crazy over their music.
The band will be doing a couple of performances in late summer in North America. Although SOAD has not released an album since the 2000s, the band continues to surprise fans with unexpected deep cuts.
Bogota SetList:
- Der Voghormia ([traditional] cover)
02. Attack (first time since 2015)
03. Prison Song
04. Violent Pornography (first time since 2019)
05. Aerials
06. Mr. Jack
07. I-E-A-I-A-I-O
08. Suite-Pee
09. Genocidal Humanoidz
10. A.D.D. (first time since 2018)
11. Needles
12. Deer Dance
13. Soldier Side
14. B.Y.O.B.
15. Radio/Video
16. Bubbles
17. Dreaming (breakdown only)
18. Hypnotize
19. ATWA
20. Bounce
21. Suggestions
22. Psycho
23. Chop Suey!
24. Lonely Day
25. Marmalade (first time since 2015)
26. Lost In Hollywood
27. Streamline (first time since 2005)
28. Forest
29. Protect The Land
30. Cigaro
31. Roulette (first time since 2018)
32. Toxicity
33. Sugar
