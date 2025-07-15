The Cult Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2025 - 12:45 PM

According to consequence.net, The Cult has announced an October North American tour that will see them perform a separate set as their early iteration, Death Cult. the tour kick off on October 9, in Niagara Falls, Ontario and run through an October 30, show in Los Angeles. Patriarchy will provide support on the tour, which will also hit major markets in New York City, Las Vegas San Francisco and other cities.

As for tickets, a Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins onThursday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. local time by using the code LIGHTS. General ticket sales will start on Friday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Now, this is not the first time The Cult has played a separate set as Death Cult, the early goth/death-rock version of the band. Back in 2023, the duo of Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy performed under the name for select shows, which saw them running through a setlist that spanned all three phases of the band, from the pre-Duffy iteration Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult and The Cult’s first two albums: Dreamtime (1984) and Love (1985.)

The Cult Tour Dates

10/9 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino *

10/11 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre *

10/14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *

10/15 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre *

10/17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium *

10/18 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Center *

10/20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium *

10/21 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre *

10/24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl *

10/25 – San Diego, CA – The Sound *

10/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield *

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium *

* = w/ Patriarchy

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman