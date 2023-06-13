The Cult Announces Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2023 - 11:30 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band The Cult have announced a run of 2023 US tour dates, which includes a Fall run featuring support from the band Cold Cave.

The fall tours kicks off with the band appearing at the Aftershock Festival on October 5 and then the tour will be stopping in Reno, Spokane, Shelton, Saratoga, San Diego and Las Vegas.

In the following statement The Cult‘s frontman Ian Astbury expresses his joy about the upcoming tour.

“We are thrilled to announce these shows. As we close the circle from ’83 to ’23, we are entering into this moment to celebrate with you all, what has been, and shall continue to be, The Cult’s continuing legacy.”

This year, founding members Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy are celebrating the 40 anniversary of The Cult The group has released 11 studio LPs over the 40 years, with 2022’s Under the Midnight Sun being the most recent album. The band’s well known songs are “She Sells Sanctuary,” “Love Removal Machine” and “Fire Woman.”

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins on June 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin on June 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Also people can also look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out concerts through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The Cult Tour Dates

10/5 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/6 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *

10/8 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *

10/11 – Spokane, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino

10/12 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House *

10/14 – Shelton, WA – Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center

10/15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre *

10/17 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

10/19 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

10/20 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

10/21 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show

10/26 – Chandler, AZ – Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl *

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl *

* = w/ Cold Cave