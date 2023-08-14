The Cult’s Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy Reveal Plans To Revive Death Cult For Sole U.S. Performance In L.A. In October

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 3:16 PM

The punk band The Cult are returning for a U.S. performance on Oct. 23 at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening will boast a setlist that spans the three phases of the band from Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult, The Cult’s first two albums Dreamtime and Love.

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy follow the Los Angeles outing with a U.K. trek featuring the same remarkable celebration of The Cult’s origins. Tickets for all dates are on sale this Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Check for local pre sale options.

Southern Death Cult formed in 1981 where they released their self titled album posthumously in 1983. On that same year, Death Cult formed with Astbury joining forces with Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for 40 plus years.

The band released two 12 inches that same year, one being the Death Cult EP, which were combined and released as a CD. Death Cult is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post punk gothic futurists.

Death Cult became The Cult in 1984. Releasing Dreamtime that same year and going on to experience a career that has seen the release of 11 full length albums, as well as numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications.

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy Tour Dates

10/5 – Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

10/6 – Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *

10/8 – Eugene, OR Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *

10/11 – Spokane, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino

10/12 – Boise, ID Revolution Concert House *

10/14 – Shelton, WA Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center

10/15 – Portland, OR Roseland Theatre *

10/17 – Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

10/19 – San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

10/20 – San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

10/21 – Rancho Mirage, CA Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show

10/26 – Chandler, AZ Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV The Pearl *

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV The Pearl *

*Cold Cave opens

