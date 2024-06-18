The Cult Announce Summer 2024 40th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

The Cult’s 40 anniversary Tour kicks off in July with the band’s first wave of European dates and now, The Cult has released an early preview of the soon to be announced 2025 U.S. tour with select Western U.S. dates this September. Things kick off in Salem before stopping in Redding, Lincoln, Valley Center and other cities. Tickets for the U.S. and Canadian dates are on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets links and more information visit Thecult.us.

The Cult hold a significant place in musical history due to their pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, the band forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore.

From Billy Duffy’s formative, and influential years in the Manchester underground, to Ian Astbury’s groundbreaking Gathering of the Tribes, the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.

The Cult’s 40 anniversary Tour Dates

9/21 – Salem, OR – The Elsinore Theatre

9/23 – Auburn, WA – Muckleshoot Indian Casino

9/25 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

9/27 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

9/28 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort – The Venue at Thunder Valley

9/29 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

10/1 – Valley Center, CA – The Event Center at Harrahs Resort SoCal

