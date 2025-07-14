Real Estate Announce Fall 2025 ‘Atlas’ 11 Year Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 2:07 PM

Today, Real Estate has announce A Celebration of Atlas – The Eleven Year and 7 Month Anniversary, which is a commemoration of their beloved 2014 LP. The tour will kick off on September 10, at the Bellwether in Los Angeles and includes dates in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel, Toronto at The Concert Hall, Washington, D.C. at Lincoln Theatre and Philadelphia at Union Transfer. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Real Estate says: “Atlas was a pretty big record for us, and chances are if you’re reading this, it’s a pretty big record for you too. Nobody ever said, ‘I love Real Estate, but I hate their third LP, Atlas.’ And if they did say that, they never said it anywhere around us – and we read everything you guys write on the internet; some of it can get pretty weird.”

The band adds: “And so, on this momentous occasion, we will be bringing A CELEBRATION OF ATLAS to a city near you, to honor its 11 year and 7 month anniversary. We’ll be playing almost the entire album in its entirety (basically) and other lesser known tunes from the Atlas era. We’ll also be playing a selection of our greatest hits, because we know you love those too. Please come and celebrate with us – we can’t wait to see you.”

A Celebration of Atlas – The Eleven Year and 7 Month Anniversary Tour Dates

9/10 – Los Angeles – The Bellwether +

9/11 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall +

9/12 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall %

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ^

10/1 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater ^

10/3 – Lakewood, OH – The Roxy at Mahall’s ^

10/4 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall ^

10/6 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre ^

10/7 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

10/10 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^

10/11 – Boston, MA – Royale ^

+ w/ Jawdropped

% w/ Subtle Orange

^ w/ Trace Mountains

Photo Credit: Owen Ela