Real Estate Announce New Compilation Album Featuring Previously Unheard Material For May 2025 Release, Share Previously Unreleased Track “Pink Sky”

Charlotte Huot May 1st, 2025 - 5:17 PM

Real Estate has announced The Wee Small Hours: B-Sides and Other Detritus 2011–2025, a new compilation album arriving this Friday, May 2 via Domino. The release collects rare and unreleased tracks spanning over a decade of the band’s career, including the debut of the previously unheard song “Pink Sky,” according to Brooklyn Vegan.

“This is something we’ve talked about doing for a while now,” frontman Martin Courtney said. “A compilation of non-album tracks with a title, subtitle, and maybe throw a span of years in there to make it official-sounding.” The album title references both a lyric from an unreleased 2013 track and Frank Sinatra’s classic In the Wee Small Hours.

“Pink Sky,” originally intended for Real Estate’s 2024 album Daniel, was later recorded in Oakland during a brief studio session. Courtney describes the track as unfinished at the time of the original sessions, saying, “It just didn’t seem to play well with the others.” Alongside it, the band also recorded a cover of Elton John’s “Daniel.”

The whimsical video for “Pink Sky,” directed by Micah Welner, features Courtney as a wizard guiding two lost travelers through a surreal landscape.

The Wee Small Hours includes fan favorites like “Paper Dolls,” “Exactly Nothing,” and “Days,” alongside rarities and deep cuts that showcase the band’s evolution from 2011 through 2025.

The Wee Small Hours: B-Sides and Other Detritus 2011–2025 Tracklist: