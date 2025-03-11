Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Spring & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025 - 5:34 PM

Today, Sunny Day Real Estate has announced a 20-date North American tour for 2025. The highly anticipated run will see the band performing live across the U.S. and Canada, where they will be bringing their signature sound to fans in some of the most iconic venues. Kicking off on May 28, in Montreal, QC, the tour will be making stops inToronto, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, BC and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since their formation in the early ’90s, Sunny Day Real Estate has remained one of the most revered and influential bands in the alternative rock scene. This upcoming tour marks another exciting chapter in their storied career by giving both longtime fans and new audiences the chance to experience their music live. Fans can expect to hear songs from across the entirety of the band’s catalog and beyond.

In 2024, the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Diary, with multiple tours, a re-recorded live in-studio version of the album and their first song in 10 years, “Novum Vetus.” In 2025, the band continue to celebrate with more live shows in the US, UK and Canada, including songs from LP2, How It Feels To Be Something On and The Rising Tide. This year marks the 30th anniversary of LP2 and the 25th anniversary of The Rising Tide.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Dates

5/28 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

5/29 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

5/31 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

6/1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

6/4 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City

6/5 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

6/7 – Richmond, VA – The National

6/8 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

9/3 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom

9/6 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

9/8 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

9/10 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

9/12 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

9/15 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

9/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand – The Complex

9/19 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

9/21 – Billings, MT – Pub Station

9/23 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom