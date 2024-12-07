Nicko McBrain Announces Retirement From Touring With Iron Maiden After 42 Years With The Band

Home News Cristian Garcia December 7th, 2024 - 8:35 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

In an article from Blabbermouth, it has been reported that Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has announced his retirement from touring

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain, 72, has announced his retirement from touring after over 40 years with the band. In a statement posted on the band’s official site and his social media earlier today (Saturday, December 7), McBrain revealed that São Paulo would be his final performance with the group.

“After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy that I announce my decision to step back from the grind of extensive touring. Today, São Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward,” McBrain wrote.

He confirmed he would remain part of the Iron Maiden family, working on various projects with longtime managers Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, while also focusing on his personal ventures, including The British Drum Company, Drum One, TITANIUM TART, and Rock-N-Roll Ribs.

Reflecting on his career, McBrain thanked fans, family, friends, and bandmates for their support. “Touring with Maiden for 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile. To my wife, Rebecca, and my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences. To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true.”

