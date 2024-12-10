Rock and Metal Legends Including Scott Ian of Anthrax Pay Tribute to Iron Maiden Drummer Nicko McBrain as He Retires From Touring

Home News Will Close December 10th, 2024 - 4:48 PM

Nicko McBrain, the legendary drummer of Iron Maiden, has announced his retirement from touring, marking the end of an era for one of heavy metal’s most iconic bands. McBrain, who joined Iron Maiden in 1982, has been a pivotal force in shaping the band’s signature sound, featuring thunderous rhythms and unparalleled technical prowess.

Following the announcement, a wave of tributes poured in from across the rock and metal community, highlighting McBrain’s immense influence on the genre. Having experienced a stroke back in 2023, it is remarkable that McBrain had been able to get back on the stage to begin with.

Scott Ian of Anthrax shared his admiration on social media, posting videos of his son playing on McBrains own drum kit. Loudwire reports that the drummers finals show will come at the conclusion of the bands, The Future Past tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Geddy Lee of Rush also shared his appreciation as well, referring to the drummer as a both the “warmest and friendliest dudes I have ever had the sincere pleasure to spend a bit of time with”. It is safe to say McBrain has impacted not only his fans, but his music industry counterparts.

The band has recently announced that Simon Dawson of the British Lions will be there touring drummer for the on-going future.

While McBrain is stepping back from the rigors of the road, he has reassured fans that he will remain connected to Iron Maiden, contributing to studio projects and special appearances. His retirement from touring marks a bittersweet moment, celebrating a career that will resonate through the annals of rock history.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz.