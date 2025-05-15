Africa Express Announces New Album Africa Express Presents… Bahidora For July 2025 Release Featuring Damon Albarn, Bonobo, Joan As Police Woman & More

Today, the globally acclaimed music phenomenon Africa Express has announced they will be releasing their new studio album, Africa Express presents… Bahidorá, recorded on July 11, through World Circuit Records. The first two singles “Mi Lado” featuring Alansito Vega, Poté & Mare Advertencia and “Kuduro” featuring Fatoumata Diawara, Moonchild Sanelly & Tom Excell are out now.

Africa Express went to the Americas for the first time in 2024 to headline the Mexican festival Bahidorá, which was a trip that saw an extraordinary group of musicians, singers and DJs from around the world come together to rehearse, perform and write new music ahead of an epic five hour show on the banks of the ancient springs of Bahidorá.

Afterwards they stayed on to record together in field studios, tents and hotel rooms. The result is this remarkable collection of 21 tracks, the project’s sixth album and first since 2019’s Africa Express presents… Egoli, which was recorded in Johannesburg.

An album like no other, Africa Express presents… Bahidorá is a sonic trip which distills the joy of a musical adventure in Mexico into 21 extraordinary songs. Featuring artists from four continents but with roots firmly planted in Mexico, it entwines rich musical traditions ranging from cumbia, hip-hop and kuduro through to soul, salsa and the sweetest pop.

Africa Express started in 2006 in Mali, connecting local stars Toumani Diabaté, Bassekou Kouyaté and Amadou & Mariam with visiting artists including Martha Wainwright, Fatboy Slim and co-founder Damon Albarn. Now it is a globally-known project, yet it never loses its capacity to surprise, whether live or on record.

Africa Express presents… Bahidorá TrackList

1. Soledad ft. Damon Albarn, Luisa Almaguer, Nick Zinner, Seye Adelekan,

Joan As Police Woman, Mexican Institute of Sound

2. Otim Hop ft. Otim Alpha, Bootie Brown, K.O.G., Tom Excell

3. Mi Lado ft. Alansito Vega, Poté, Mare Advertencia

4. Seya ft. Onipa, Fatoumata Diawara, Abou Diarra, Mélissa Hié, Ophélia Hié

5. Tayhana ft. Tayhana, Otim Alpha, La Bruja de Texcoco

6. Kuduro ft. Fatoumata Diawara, Moonchild Sanelly, Tom Excell

7. Defiant Ones ft. Son Rompe Pera, M.anifest, Ophélia Hié,

Mélissa Hié, Mexican Institute of Sound

8. Raise A Glass ft Django Django, Mare Advertencia, Seye Adelekan

9. Ofrenda de Sangre ft. Luisa Almaguer, Mare Advertencia, Alansito Vega

10. Chucha ft. Son Rompe Pera, Joan As Police Woman, Otim Alpha,

Abou Diarra, Ophélia Hié, Mélissa Hié, Mexican Institute of Sound

11. Quisiera ft. Luisa Almaguer, Alansito Vega, Nick Zinner, Joan As Police Woman

12. The Sky Above You ft. Seye Adelekan, Luisa Almaguer, Joan As Police Woman,

Nick Zinner, Imarhan, Damon Albarn

13. Dorhan Oullhin (What The Heart Desires) ft. Imarhan, Damon Albarn

14. El Niño ft. Eme Malafe, Los Pream, Mélissa Hié, Ophélia Hié,

Joan As Police Woman, Marco Carrion, Alansito Vega

15. Invocation ft. Onipa, Jupiter Bokondji, Otim Alpha, Damon Albarn,

Joan As Police Woman

16. Hacernos Así ft. Luisa Almaguer, Damon Albarn, Seye Adelekan, Nick Zinner,

Joan As Police Woman, Mexican Institute of Sound

17. Frenemies ft. Hak Baker, Bonobo, Damon Albarn, Otim Alpha,

Mélissa Hié, Ophélia Hié

18. Kelegusta ft. Tayhana, Otim Alpha, La Bruja de Texcoco

19. El Diablo y La Bruja ft. La Bruja de Texcoco, Los Pream

20. Pánico (Cuelga al DJ) ft. Mexican Institue of Sound, Damon Albarn,

Los Pream, Nick Zinner, Montana Kinunu Ntunu

21. Adios Amigos ft. Baba Sissoko, Luisa Almaguer, Joan As Police Woman,

Abou Diarra, Mélissa Hié, Ophélia Hié, Yendé Balamba