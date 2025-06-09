Rita Wilson Drops New Song “W.O.W. (Wild Ol’ Woman)”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 9th, 2025 - 8:30 AM

Multi-talented singer/songwriter Rita Wilson has released her new single, “W.O.W. (Wild Ol’ Woman)” The track marks a bold creative evolution for the singer known for her more delicate, introspective fare. It was co-written by Wilson and acclaimed artist, UPSAHL. It was then produced by Seth Alley, Peter Eddins and Rita Wilson, herself. The country/rock infused track tackles the issue of societal expectations forced upon women, particularly older women by empowering women to break free.

Regarding her inspiration for the single, Wilson explained, “I am in awe of women when they decide to get things done – whatever that may be – they’re just ‘WOW.’ The idea just kept coming back to me that the older we get, the more ‘WOW’ we become. The better parts of us emerge and when women reach that point, they become unstoppable.” She continued, “I was hesitant to tell my co-writer UPSAHL the idea because I felt it was specific to me being NOT twenty-five. But she was emphatic about being any age and feeling like a wild ol’ woman. There is freedom in using your life’s experience.”

In addition to releasing her new single, Wilson has also been performing a few shows in Nashville recently. On June 5, she performed at the FEMCountry showcase series alongside other artists including Abbey Cone, Brittany Spencer, Caylee Hammack and Lucie Silvas. This past weekend, she also performed at the CMA Fest and the Chevy Vibes Stage. If that were not enough, she will also be appearing in the upcoming Lena Dunham series on Netflix, titled “TOO MUCH,” which will premiere in July. Rita Wilson is certainly showing no signs of stopping anytime soon and as she states in her latest single, “You ain’t seen nothing like a wild ol’ woman.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz