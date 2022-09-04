Rita Wilson Shares Cover Of The Bee Gees’ “Massachusetts” Featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets Out September 27

Actress-singer Rita Wilson is steady at work with the completion of her pending fifth studio recording project entitled Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets. A play on the classic Tony Bennett duets album formula, with Ms. Wilson collaborating with a slew of country, R&B, pop and Broadway-seasoned musicians to join her collection of renditions just as Mr. Bennett had done so in previous years.

The rom-com actress has been eager in sharing the promotional aspect of her Bee Gees rendition to third single “Massachusetts”, off the anticipated album. The single is due to solicit guest vocals from Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom Jr.

When asked why “Massachusetts” was her go-to pick for the third single selection, Rita Wilson disclosed to a press release, confirming, “The Bee Gees’ songs are so beautiful, and I had never heard ‘Massachusetts’ as a duet. I like the idea that these lovers had to split up for a while, go their own ways, and then eventually come back home to Massachusetts.”

Other guest features due on the album aside from Odom will entail cameo appearances from the likes of Tim McGraw, Smokey Robinson and Keith Urban to Josh Groban, Elvis Costello and Willie Nelson.

Apart from her musical endeavors, earlier this year mxdwn reported that Wilson was due to co-star with husband and actor Tom Hanks on the wildly popular Paramount+ televised series 1883.

With a televised role and a new album underway, Rita Wilson is keeping her workload platter full and heavy with further content due to be released for the public to see and hear. According to Wilson’s PR team, the duets project is due out September 27, 2022.

The album’s official track-listing is listed as followed:

1.) “Crazy Love” with Keith Urban

2.) “Where Is The Love?” with Smokey Robinson

3.) “Slip Slidin’ Away” with Willie Nelson

4.) “Let It Be Me” with Jackson Browne

5.) “Massachusetts” with Leslie Odom Jr.

6.) “Fire” with Elvis Costello

7.) “If” with Tim McGraw

8.) “I’ll Be There” with Jimmie Allen

9.) “Without You” with Vince Gill

10.) “Songbird” with Josh Groban

