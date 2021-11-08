Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova of The Swell Season Announce First Tour Dates In Over Ten Years

Home News Skyler Graham November 8th, 2021 - 1:06 PM

This year has been a time of reunion for many, including the members of folk-rock duo The Swell Season, Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. In spring 2022, the musicians will be traveling across the East Coast for their first tour in over a decade. According to a press release, the brief tour will begin on March 11 in Minneapolis and conclude on March 18 in Washington, DC.

In 2010, the pair announced that they would be going on hiatus, but they were still involved in creative projects in the meantime. The biggest of these is the Broadway musical and romance movie Once, the former of which won 8 Tony awards in 2012. The Swell Season scored the soundtrack for the original 2007 film, and won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Falling Slowly.”

Following the success of this movie, The Swell Season went on a two-week tour in May 2010. They then began their solo careers, with Irglova releasing tracks “Mother,” “Among the Living” and “Quintessence” in the last two years. Hansard has continued working on soundtracks, collaborating with Eddie Vedder and Cat Power on scoring Flag Day. Both artists are planning on releasing new music in 2022, and this tour gives fans an opportunity to connect with the duo before the new tracks are released.

“That these songs still resonate and have been carried forward through the years is a songwriter’s dream,” Irglova recently told Variety. “Realizing there is a new audience who have never seen us perform these songs live is even more of a blessing.”

Irglova & Hansard 2022 Tour Dates

Fri 3/11 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theater

Sat 3/12 – Chicago, IL – Cadillac Palace Theatre

Mon 3/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Kimmel Cultural Campus

Tue 3/15 – Boston, MA – Emerson Theatre

Thu 3/17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri 3/18 – Washington DC – The Anthem