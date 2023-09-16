Maren Morris Shares Emotional New Singles “The Tree” and “Get The Hell Out Of Here”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 16th, 2023 - 8:25 PM

Maren Morris releases new singles “The Tree” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get The Hell Out of Here” produced by Jack Antonoff.

“The Tree” is a country song about a toxic ‘family tree’ burning itself to the ground. It invokes the feeling of agony when all your emotions and energy are drained. As the song progresses, it confronts the light and understands that sometimes there are better opportunities elsewhere.

“Get The Hell Out Of Here” is a country song as well as part two to the tree burning. This is feeling exhausted mentally and physically. She chose to focus on her own power and actions moving forward. This song can make a great inspiration for people making a positive change in their life. With her incredible voice, Maren sends a message to have courage and stand for ourselves.

Maren Morris shares about the songs: “These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years but also how my navigation is finally pointing towards the future, whatever that may be or sound like. Honoring where I’ve been and what I’ve achieved in country music, but also freely moving forward.” These two songs have harmony and has a stunning melody.

Maren Morris is an influential figure in music, possessing a talent in songwriting and vocal performance. She has earned numerous achievements like seventeen nominations and a grammy award, five CMA awards, and three Billboard Music awards. She also has made multiple appearances on late night television programs.

