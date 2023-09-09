Maren Morris Seemingly Calls Out Jason Aldean In New Music Video Teaser

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 9th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

American singer-songwriter. Maren Morris has released a new music video teaser, and some speculate that the song may call out Jason Aldean.

The connection is being made due to the billboard in the teaser that says “Small Town,” which is the same as the title of a controversial song released by Aldean not so long ago. Alden’s music received a lot of backlash due to its conservative undertones that sparked controversy in an already divided society.

In the song “Try That In A Small Town,” Alden admittedly referred to a small town just like the billboard in the teaser. Morris also stated, “I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom.”, according to Consequence Sound.

It remains to be seen that Morris truly meant this as a call out to a fellow country singer. But nevertheless, Maren Morris has something interesting in store for her fans. Regardless of the song’s content, Morris’ fans will support her and appreciate her artistry.

Morris is a champion advocating liberal who has funded over $150,000 to benefit Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

